Confluence Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus presents Winter Lights, seasonal music old and new, Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 pm. at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 2828 SE Stephens St.

Raymond Elliott, Artistic Director, conducts Handel’s Let Their Celestial Concerts All Unite, with words by John Milton; John Rutter’s Blow, Blow, Thou Winter Wind, with text from Shakespeare; and songs featuring light and winter themes.

Tickets online at confluencechorus.org, $15/$12 advance/seniors, students or at the door $18/$15. No one turned away for lack of funds.