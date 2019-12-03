Game Changers: Remembering Moments That Matter, is the monthly Portland Storytellers Guild theme for December and it features a trio of transplanted New Yorkers’ tales about life’s pivotal times.

The Big Apple expatriates are Maura Doherty, Edward Hershey and Pearl Steinberg who now call Portland home. All are live Saturday, December 7 at the Clinton Street Theater.

Doherty told her first story when she was five. Her tales take us from the Bronx to inside the walls of a convent, and on to Tennessee, California and Oregon.

Hershey draws stories from his varied careers: journalist, teacher, government official, union activist, antiques columnist, Shakespearean theater president, and basketball announcer.

Steinberg’s father was a teller of tales who brought his stories to life with facial expressions and voice changes. Following a distinguished career in higher education, Texas talespinner, Elizabeth Ellis helped Steinberg propel into professional storytelling.

Tickets are $15 online at bit.ly/2Dj7ZCk and $20 night of show. Doors open at 7 and the stories start to flow at 7:30 pm.