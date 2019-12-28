It’s the theme of the January Portland Storytellers Guild show, affirming the challenge of trying something new, even if it means a perilous chance into the unknown or a misstep becoming a wild, new career.

Risk-taker-storytellers Mike Devenney, Kitty and Kriya Kaping and Anne Penfound share their personal true tales of how a jump, a leap, a dive or a bounce can be a passport to a different world and lead to life-altering experiences.

PSG’s show is Saturday, January 4 at the Clinton Street Theater at 7:30 pm, doors at 7. Tickets are $15 online at bit.ly/2S1Lria. $20 night of show. portlandstorytellers.org