A full time folk artist for almost 50 years, Tom May has shared stages with Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Alabama, Willie Nelson and many others.

With story-songs about folks he’s met, tales of history and humor, wine and romance, he continues to boom with his resonant baritone voice and deft and delicate fingerpicking.

This year May celebrates his 67th birthday with a special concert at Artichoke Music Saturday, January 11 accompanied by Doug Smith.

The two musicians met in Omaha in 1991 and have done many shows together. Their duo concert is a Portland winter tradition.

May has 14 albums. His latest is Blue Roads, Red Wine. He began his River City Folk radio program in 1985 and it’s still heard on over fifty stations each week including XM satellite radio.

Somewhere along the way he founded and still produces Portland’s annual Winterfolk concert, too (in this month’s Short Takes). See tommayfolk.com.

Saturday January 11 at 8 pm at Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd. Tickets $15 in advance at bit.ly/2MeNnQz.

Image by Foyston