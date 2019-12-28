The Mount Tabor Park 2020 Calendar with photographs by Andrew Haliburton, celebrates the beauty of this beloved park and its historic structures. For more than a century, they were the heart of the city’s watersource. 25 photos in and around the park along and printed and bound here in Portland, it is available at the Information Kiosk in Mt. Tabor Park or by emailing info@andrewhaliburton.com for $22 each. A percentage of sales is donated to Friends of Mt. Tabor Park.

See andrewhaliburton.com.

Image by Andrew Haliburton.