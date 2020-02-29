Kendall Concerts’ Music Under the Dome is OMSI’s monthly planetarium music series combining live performance with stunning spacial visual adventures for the senses.

This month, hear classic country music with a twist with Gerle Haggard, an all-girl, all Merle tribute. The group shares the best of Haggard’s music and his own covers from Bob Wills, Lefty Frizzell and Dolly Parton. Their performance includes storytelling, blues, jazz, and the Bakersfield sound of good ol’ country music. See gerlehaggardband.com.

For patrons and visitors with mobility disabilities, OMSI’s Kendall Planetarium is located on the ground floor. See omsi.edu/accessibility for accessibility, info or call Kathleen at 503.797.5411. Parking is free in either of OMSI’s designated lots.

Gerle Haggard at OMSI’s planetarium Thursday, March 12. Doors at 7 pm, music at 7:30 pm. All ages are welcome. Free parking, ADA accessible. $15 advance tickets (15% off for OMSI members). See bit.ly/2PgyqPm