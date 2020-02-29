Howard Alder, Pam Maben, Holly Robison and Penny Walters are at this month’s weavers at the Portland Storytellers Guild showcase Saturday, March 7 at Clinton Street Theater.

This month’s story theme is Follow Your North Star. For seven centuries, the North Star has pointed voyagers toward their destinations and returned them safely home. This quartet share true tales of how they not only followed it, but strayed off course from it too.

The show starts at 7:30 pm at Clinton Street Theatre, 2522 SE Clinton St. Advance tickets are $15 at bit.ly/2SOHmxG. See the theatre’s calendar at cstpdx.com