Portland Storytellers Guild’s decision to move their monthly showcase to the Clinton Street Theater in 2017 proved fortuitous, connecting the area’s oldest storytelling group with the city’s oldest performance venue in a manner that has attracted record attendance.

“We are especially grateful to the support we have received from our SE Portland neighbors as well as our community organ, The Southeast Examiner,” says PSG’s Edward Hershey.

“While our April and May performances have been cancelled for obvious reasons, we have postponed the Guild’s annual Sarah Hauser Festival of Stories scheduled for June 5 until Saturday, Sept. 5. It will be the first show of our 2020-21 season at Clinton Street.

“As we await a return to normalcy, we sense that our mission – to ‘support the community of storytellers by advocating for their recognition, encouraging their development and passing on our cultural traditions, roots and identities through the timelessness of stories,’ takes on added significance in such trying times.”

The group offers their 30th anniversary collection as a double CD or as a download at portlandstorytellers.org.