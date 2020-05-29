The 33rd Literary Arts’ Annual Oregon Book Awards ceremony Monday, June 22 will not be held at Portland Center Stage at The Armory as it usually is, but in a different format, online and suitable to these times, streamed live at 7 pm on OPB radio.

The statewide broadcast to celebrate the finalists and announce the winners of the 2020 awards will be hosted, as originally planned, by writers Omar El Akkad and Elena Passarello.

Write Around Portland celebrates its 20th anniversary this 2020 year and, at this year’s Oregon Book Awards, the organization is receiving the Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award for their contribution to Oregon’s literary culture.

They host twice-weekly online writing workshops, mail hand-written postcards, curate writing exercises and resources and share participants’ writing, prompts and inspirations through their social media campaign. See writearound.org.

Tune in Monday, June 22 from 7-7:30 pm on OPB Radio. Find out more at literary-arts.org.