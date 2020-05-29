Mosaic String Academy has a simmering summer-full of private music lessons planned. This just came in from Mosaic’s owner, Kate O’Brien:

“Mosaic String Academy is open and thriving, keeping hope and music alive! Our esteemed teachers can guide you through learning violin, viola, cello, bass, piano, voice and guitar. We welcome new students, of all ages, using our virtual lesson format.

We hope to open our doors for in-person lessons in September assuming our local officials deem it safe.”

For information about online summer camps, age/experience requirements, workshops and private lessons, see mosaicstringacademy.com.