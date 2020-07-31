The Architectural Heritage Center (AHC) has reopened to the public and this month hosts Darcelle XV at Home, a photo exhibit of the historic interior of the Elmer and Linnie Miller Residence.

The exhibit was photographed by Portland’s Tom Cook whose portrait series captures the unique character of the 1896 house and its long time owner, Walter Cole, best known as the female impersonator and performer, Darcelle XV.

The home’s décor has taken on Darcelle’s lavish style while still maintaining its original layout and details. The stained glass windows were created by Jerry Bosco and Ben Milligan, founders of the Bosco-Milligan Foundation, under which the Architectural Heritage Center operates.

Over the years, the house has been the site of numerous gatherings, including political activist and gay rights events. The residence has been recognized as an outstanding example of Queen Anne style residential architecture.

This exhibit coincides with the recent listing of the Miller Residence in NE Portland in the National Register of Historic Places and the nomination of the Darcelle XV drag club as the first LGBTQ site in Oregon to be proposed for the National Register.

AHC is open Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 am-5 pm and masks are required. Safety protocols are in place and a limited number of visitors are welcomed to ensure the well-being of all.

For those who prefer to visit AHC online at this time, they continue to add to their virtual museum with photo galleries and exhibits, videos, games and activities. They will be adding features to the Old House Revival Series through the summer, too, so watch the top of the AHC home page at visitahc.org.

The Architectural Heritage Center is at 701 SE Grand Ave.