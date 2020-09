Pacific Works North West’s Happy Hour update: Lu Yim is performing via livestream Wednesday, September 2, 5-6 pm.

Lu began their current project by conjuring in their own body an impromptu dance they witnessed by their father, in a dispute with his sister about the “ungodliness” of homosexuality.

See the PWNW website for info. The RSVP link is: tinyurl.com/PWNW-Yim. All proceeds are split between Lu and Ori Gallery.

Yim photo by Mario Galluci Studio