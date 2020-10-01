• The 2021 Oregon Book Awards submission deadline is Friday, October 23, 5 pm. Finalists will be announced in March 2021, and winners in May 2021 at the Oregon Book Awards Ceremony. Work may be submitted by the author, publisher, producer, or any member of the public.

Literary Arts will accept applications online only and nominated titles in PDF format only. Literary Arts’ physical offices are closed and staff is working remotely, so they are unable to accept books in printed form mailed through the US mail. Guidelines and the application form are at tinyurl.com/ORBookAwards.

• The 2021 Oregon Literary Fellowship application deadline is October 30 and online only. Recipients must be current, full-time Oregon residents at the time of application and at receipt of award. Those receiving an Oregon Literary Fellowship in the last five years are ineligible.

Fellowships help Oregon writers initiate, develop, or complete literary projects in poetry, fiction, literary nonfiction, drama (including scripts for television and film) and young readers literature.

Download the application with an info packet at tinyurl.com/ORLiteraryFellow.