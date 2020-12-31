A special fundraising concert for Classical Revolution PDX livestreams from the Holocene stage, Saturday, January 16, 7:30 pm.

The concert features Mike Hsu, Kyle Grant and Chauncey Canfield in an evening of solo violin, and cello and piano music from Vivaldi, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, John Williams, de Falla, Saint-Saens, Arvo Part, Massenet, Kreisler, Bartok, Sarasate and new work from Hsu, founder of the ARCO PDX group.

The evening streams live at twitch.tv/holoceneportland and bit.ly/YoutubeHolocenePortland. See classicalrevolutionpdx.org for more.