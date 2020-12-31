Alberta Rose Theatre hosts their new season of the Portland Music Stream to ring in the “New Ear of 2021”. All shows begin at 7 pm.

Saturday, January 9: The Quick and Easy Boys–a power-trio creating their own brand of rock & roll with elements from the Minutemen, The Police and Band of Gypsys among others.

Friday, January 15: DiMo on the Fringe–Hannah DiMo and Matt Iddings are a 70s music-inspired project with funk, soul and blues-rock, rich harmonies and “savory guitar licks.”

Tickets are available at the website as a subscription package or for individual shows. The monthly calendar is there too. See AlbertaRoseTheatre.com.