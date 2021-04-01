Artichoke Live Music Returns with Sonny Hess and RCF

This month, Artichoke Music heralds its return to live music (at 50 percent capacity in accordance with the statewide mandate). Livestreams will continue as well. All event info and tickets are at artichokemusic.org.
Wednesday, April 7, 7 pm – The monthly Cascade Blues Association livestream features Jody Carroll, fingerstyle and slide guitar slinger and soulful singer. Presented online on Artichoke Music’s Facebook Live.
Saturday, April 17, 2 pm – The April River City Folk radio show taping features Brooks Hill (Cindy Lou Banks, Brad Price and Donny Wright) with eloquent, nuanced and original Americana. They were the first group to be cancelled at Artichoke when the pandemic began last year. See brookshill.com.
Sunday, April 18, 7 pm – The first live, ticketed event of this year featuring the Sonny Hess Trio. Limited seating and tickets sold by the table.
Known for her dynamic guitar playing, songwriting and powerful vocals, Hess appears with her trio. She is part of the NW Women Rhythm & Blues and has played her blues in Oregon for nearly three decades. See sonnyhess.com.
Sonny Hess photo by Ilan Laks