May art at Sidestreet Arts is for the birds with the carved books of Melody Bush and the painted feathered denizens of Jackie McIntyre. Both find aviary inspiration and flowering blooms abounding in their work. It must be the joy of Spring.
There’s no shortage of flora and feathered fauna in Bush’s vintage book carvings which include Western Cape Sandveld Flowers, Thorburn’s Birds and other Audubon-inspired delights.
Each book is deeply sliced to bring forth images or words for emphasis (think cut-up collages without the glue kept in book form) and cardinals and raptors pop right off the page.
McIntyre’s variety of mediums (oil, oil with cold wax, assemblage and collage) is filled with a variety of “situational” birds. Whether an oil painting of a flicker, an assemblage with crow, or a pair of seagulls with seashells, they are always cleverly titled and entertaining.
Phyllis Flurry’s fused art glass is featured in May’s Spotlight Artist for the month and the whole shebang runs May 5-30.
An online preview is Tuesday, May 4, at 6 pm in discussion with the artists and their work. An online Artist Talk is Sunday, May 16, Noon-1 pm.
The art is available for online purchase. Sidestreet is at 140 SE 28th Ave. For a preview or for online links, see sidestreetarts.com.
Jackie McIntyre’s “Party Boys”