Jason Vieaux: Guitar Eloquence

Chamber Music Northwest’s season finale presents classical guitarist Jason Vieaux, Saturday, May 15 at 7 pm.
Vieaux is highly regarded for his versatility, lyricism and virtuosity. A passionate advocate of new music, he will perform Four Paths of Light, composed for him by guitarist Pat Metheny. Other pieces are by Bach, Scarlatti, Brouwer, and Ellington.
It’s an evening of guitar inspiration and the performance was recorded at the Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts. Tickets are $20. Register at tinyurl.com/vieuxcmnw.
The performance will be streamable through Saturday, May 22 via CMNW.org. As a bonus, watch a free Musical Conversation with saxophonist Branford Marsalis too, Tuesday, May 11, 6 pm.
Photo: Jason Vieaux