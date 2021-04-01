Free Imago Mime Lessons Online

Imago Theatre is offering families and schools free online short theatre games. Designed for K-6th students, these two to three minute short videos give viewers the chance to have fun learning mime.
Written and directed by Imago’s Artistic Co-Director Carol Triffle and featuring Imago performers, each video presents a theatre lesson such as “making a ball come to life without the use of props” or how to “change your body to become anything in the universe.”
A perfect quick break from study to get a little theatre and physical activity into your life, the videos are designed for adults to watch with younger students and for older students (4th-6th grade) to enjoy on their own. Use the videos at home or in classes. One sign up and you’ll have access to them for over a year. For educators, teachers and parents, a printable, PDF study guide will be provided to you by email.
There are 15 videos available beginning April 15, all free to watch and available through June 2022. Email imagotheatre@gmail.com to request the link and your password. See imagotheatre.com.