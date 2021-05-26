Connie Cohen’s Amaryllis

Portland artist Connie Cohen painted these three views of Amaryllis. She writes, “I had a love affair with these Amaryllis that bloomed in my bay windows every year. I like to paint them in their process of opening. Every day they change so much. They have just finished blooming again.”
Cohen is an award-winning watercolorist who studied painting at the California College of the Arts, receiving her BFA from Pacific Northwest College of Art and a MA from Marylhurst University.
She has painted and worked in visual arts in and around Portland for more than 35 years. She paints pictures in song as well and has four unforgettable albums to stream at conniecohen.bandcamp.com.