Live indoor theatre returns this month as triangle productions! presents High Dive by Leslie Ayvazian, a one-act play with no intermission.
The comic play portrays a small, pivotal moment in a woman’s life. While vacationing with her family in Greece, Leslie stands frozen on the high dive above the hotel pool. Below, her son urges her to jump off.
As she balances on the board, she recalls various adventures and mishaps that have brought her to this spot in time.
Lisamarie Harrison plays the balancing Leslie. The show is directed by Donald Horn.
COVID-19 safety protocols for the performances: Must wear a mask before entering and during your time in the space • Temperatures will be checked at the door • Limited seating for only 45 people • All paperless – no paper tickets or programs will be available • Must have a reservation. Tickets not sold at the door.
Performances are Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 pm, with one matinee on Sunday, June 13, 2 pm at The Sandy Plaza, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd.
See trianglepro.org for tickets and other info.