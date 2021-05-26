Extras Needed for Milagro’s La Bici

Milagro Theatre is in search of passionate, bike-loving extras for their project in-development, La Bici. The episodic video play brings together ideas of bike safety and how it relates to art and the community.
The main character is La Bici, a repurposed city bike. The story follows the bike through songs, and skits to connect with and inform the community. It is an educational video series sharing the sense of freedom and togetherness one experiences from bike riding.
The various episodes cover issues of the houseless community, artists living on the fringe and Gay Pride, while highlighting local musicians, awareness about safety, innovations, community, infrastructure, advocacy, accessibility, environmentalism, repurposing, art, altars and ghost bikes.
If you’re an avid cyclist, enthusiast or just simply want to be a part of a fun and educational project, this is an opportunity to be an extra and support local BIPOC art and stories. All episodes will be filmed in SE Portland in and around local businesses beginning June 12 and continuing through June 19.
Interested? Email malan@milagro.org or phone 503.236.7253 by June 4. See milagro.org.