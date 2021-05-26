Driveway Jazz Returns!

Summer’s nearly here and the time is right for dancing in the streets. There’s a new season of the Driveway Jazz series to celebrate and it looks like a good one.
Driveway Jazz is a socially distanced, livestreaming outdoor concert series held in front of a bungalow in SE Portland. Just go to Tabor Bread, 5051 SE Hawthorne, and follow the sounds of music. Portland’s Regional Arts and Culture Council (RACC) has just given the series a grant to continue and that makes the neighborhood happy.
Concerts are Fridays in June at 4 pm. June 4 – George Colligan Quartet with John Nastos, Eric Gruber and Michael Raynor; June 11 – Inka Jam; June 18 – Jack Radsliff Group; and June 25, a double bill beginning at 3 pm – Portland State Student Ensemble featuring Miette LaPierre, and at 4 pm, Jimmie Herrod of Pink Martini accompanied by George Colligan.
See drivewayjazz.com to ask about in-person outdoor seating. Concerts are broadcast live at facebook.com/drivewayjazz.
Photo: Inka Jam