Portland Storytellers Benefit

Portland Storytellers Guild (PSG) present a performance by its own Eric Foxman called Yes, It Really Happened!, Saturday, June 5, 5 pm as a benefit to support PSG storytellers.
Foxman’s stories of people and events from many lands make for an hour of goosebumps, smiles and wonder. His true tales for this benefit range from historical oddities, a book and a ship, a man with a penchant for selling, a set of keys and other stories that border on the edge of unbelieveablity.
Registration is free at tinyurl.com/4wfmv6sn. PSG asks you to consider donating what you can via PayPal to rohirrim@mymacmail.com. Donors receive a link to a recording of the performance to watch again later in case you miss some of it or want to see it twice. See PortlandStorytellers.org.