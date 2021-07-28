Cygnet Radio’s “Faith Healer”

Portland’s Cygnet Radio Hour’s new production of Brian Friel’s Faith Healer is an audio take on an emotionally potent play. Friel is considered one of Ireland’s greatest playwrights and this is his tale of Francis Hardy, Irish travelling faith healer, his wife Grace, and his Cockney manager, Teddy, told in four brilliant (and contradictory) monologues layering questions of identity, truth, mortality and fate.
The story contrasts the lyricism of poetry with the extremes of human emotion and the uncertainties of memory. It’s a shape-shifting mix and an ideal audio-only experience. The language, the ideas, the ritual and emotions matter here, evoking all the action imagination supplies.
Directed by Louanne Moldovan, it stars Bruce Burkhartsmeier as Frank, Artists Rep company member Vana O’Brien as Grace and Keith Scales as Teddy. Listen to the Companion too as Moldovan and Gemma Whelan, artistic director of Corrib Theatre discuss the power and potency of the language in Friel’s play.
Faith Healer was voted as one of the 100 most significant plays of the 20th century in a poll conducted by Royal National Theatre. It streams via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts and you can listen to the play and its companion, Conversation, free via the Cygnet channel at CygnetProductions.com.