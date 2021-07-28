Montavilla Jazz Festival 2021

Montavilla Jazz Festival (MJF) is a two-day festival showcasing the best in Portland jazz. MJF supports and strengthens local culture by highlighting emerging and established artists from Portland’s vibrant jazz scene. Celebrating its eighth year and taking place August 20-22, this year features a new group of influential artists that were handed down the torch for the 21st century.
The Fest will be live-streamed, free and screened for in-person viewing at select locations in Montavilla and around Portland.
Friday, August 20, 9 pm: Montavilla Jazz Film Night with Call + Response and a Blue Cranes film premiere, screening outdoors at Portland Art Museum’s Courtyard. Call + Response, a film series pairing musicians Micah Hummel, Noah Simpson and Idit Shner, who composed, performed, and recorded 7-10 minutes of original music and filmmakers Jeff Oliver, Shilpa Sunthakar and Deejuliano Scott who responded with visual “scores.” The films will also be available for viewing following the live-streamed Festival performances Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday, August 22, 7 pm: The Farnell Newton Quintet – Newton is this year’s MJF headliner and a versatile trumpeter and educator who has toured with Jill Scott, Bootsy Collins, Lalah Hathaway, Ron Isley, Gladys Knight, Charlie Wilson, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind and Fire. Newton and his Quintet will perform music from his Rippin’ & Runnin’ album with Kyle Molitor, trombone; George Colligan, organ; Ryan Meagher, guitar and Andres Moreno, drums.
All four musical sets will have limited in-person tickets available.
Other 2021 performers:
Saturday, August 21, 7 pm: Rebecca Sanborn – A member of the acclaimed jazz quintet, Blue Cranes, the pop trio Swansea, Loch Lomond and Eccoh Eccoh Eccoh, Sanborn explores her new material in a Jazz Fest set with her long time mentor, pianist Randy Porter, fellow Blue Cranes drummer Ji Tanzer, and bassist Jon Shaw.
Saturday, August 21, 4 pm: Ryan Meagher: AftEarth – Meagher’s guitar compositions inspired by the line-art of visual artist Tina Granzo will be accompanied by Tim Willcox, tenor saxophone; Andrew Jones, bass; Charlie Doggett, drums and Granzo’s drawings and animation.
Sunday, August 22, 4 pm: George Colligan: Fredson the Jeffy – Colligan presents original works with Lisa Lipton, clarinet and Micah Hummel, drums.
Find out the rest at MontavillaJazz.org.
Farnell Newton photo by Adrian Adel