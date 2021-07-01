Washington Park Celebrates 150 Years

Washington Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary and is inviting folk to explore Portland’s destination park in a new way this summer.
The interactive experience, called Discover Points, features locations throughout the park that connects visitors to stories and culture from the past 150 years.
Unique stories behind the Park’s best known destinations include the influence of war in the creation of the Portland Japanese Garden, a glimpse of Hoyt Arboretum through the decades, and the International Rose Test Garden’s first female curator in a century.
The fully virtual experience takes place in the park’s free, public spaces and is available through the fall. It is also offered in Spanish. Discovery Points are marked with signs that include QR codes linking visitors to audio and written stories.
A downloadable map of Discovery Points is available at bit.ly/WPDPmap and a printed list of locations can be picked up at Explore Washington Park Visitor Information booths on the TriMet Plaza and near the Rose Garden Store.
On-site parking is limited and visitors are encouraged to take TriMet’s MAX Red and Blue lines to the Park. Check parking availability at bit.ly/Room2Park.
The Washington Park Free Shuttle stops at the Washington Park MAX Station to bring visitors to the Park’s major destinations, daily 9:30 am-7 pm.
“The Free Shuttle is an easy and sustainable way to see all Washington Park has to offer without having to drive,” said Heather McCarey, Explore Washington Park’s Executive Director. “Visitors can hop on and off as they explore Discovery Points and the entire Park.”