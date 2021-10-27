Alberta Rose Extravaganza!

Alberta Rose Theatre’s November schedule offers plenty of big shows LIVE. Here are but a few of the month’s highlights.
• Wednesday 11/3, 8 pm: Led Kaapana, Slack Key Guitar Grand Master – Hear his extraordinary baritone and leo ki`eki`e (falsetto) voice too.
• Thursday 11/4, 8 pm: Coffis Brothers, AJ Lee & Blue Summit – Two very different northern California bands who take care crafting timeless songs.
• Sunday 11/7, 7 pm: She’s Speaking – Oregon women songwriters backed by a superb band, performing their original songs and songs by women who inspire them.
• Wednesday 11/17, 8 pm: Dar Williams – Listenable literate songs and a new album, I’ll Meet You Here.
• Thursday 11/18, 8 pm: Erin McKeown with guests The Cabin Project – McKeown is a musician and writer known internationally for her disregard of stylistic boundaries and brash and clever electric guitar.
• 11/30-12/11, 8 pm: A White Album Xmas: The annual holiday circus tribute to The Beatles with the Cascadian Freak Family featuring The NowHere Band and Rose City Circus. A 3 pm matinee 12/5 too!
Alberta Rose Theatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are required in all indoor public spaces per the current State of Oregon mandate.
AlbertaRoseTheatre.com for more info.