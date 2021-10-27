triangle productions! new live presentation is Bella!, written by Harvey Fierstein, presented onstage November 26-December 11.
The action takes place in September 1976. Bella Abzug hides out in the bathroom of Manhattan’s Summit Hotel awaiting the results of her bid to become New York’s first-ever woman senator. Known as “Battling Bella,” she was a fearless lawyer, protester and champion of gay rights.
Wendy Westerwelle takes on the role of Abzug. She has previously portrayed Sophie Tucker, Dr. Ruth and Golda Meir.
This is an indoor event with COVID-19 protocols in place – mask wearing, vaccination certificate, temperature checks, social distancing, etc. Tickets are $15-$35 depending on seat location and available in advance at trianglepro.org or 503.239.5919.