triangle productions! begins the year with Bakersfield Mist, a comedy written by Stephen Sacks and based on a true story. The play runs January 27-February 12.
Maude (Helen Raptis) is a fifty-something unemployed bartender living in a trailer park who buys a painting from a thrift store and convinces herself it’s a lost masterpiece by Jackson Pollock worth millions.
When world-class art expert Lionel Percy (Michael Fisher-Welsh) flies from New York and arrives at her trailer home to authenticate the painting, he has no idea what he will find.
This is a live, indoor event with COVID-19 protocols in place such as mask-wearing, vaccination certificate, temperature checks and social distancing. Tickets at trianglepro.org or 503.239.5919.