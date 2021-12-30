Sidestreet Arts’ January group show is The Print Matrix and the artists’ mediums and visions are many and varied. The show runs January 7-30 at 140 SE 28th Ave.
Rosie Bergeron elevates everyday objects and images of daily life in her carved linocut prints.
Traditional stone lithographer Chloe Calhoun’s prints of ephemeral figures in the landscape hearken toward the art nouveau with a modern twist.
Marina Claire depicts Neanderthal teeth, geometric sculptures, DNA stairs and a galloping cowboy in her woodblock prints, drypoint prints and etchings. She also makes welded steel geometric sculptures.
David Kessler’s stained glass-like, hand printed, three color serigraph prints muse on the post atomic age.
Erika Rier’s porcelain, stoneware and reclaimed clay ceramics invite one into a realm of fantastic humans and critters.
The online preview is Wednesday, January 5, 6 pm and the First Friday opening is 5-7 pm. The monthly Zoom Artist Talk is Sunday, January 16, Noon.
See SidestreetArts.com.
Image: “Morning Coffee” by Rosie Bergeron