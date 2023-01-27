Winter Waters Culinary Series

Veganizer PDX presents two vegan and gluten-free seaweed-centric dinners as part of Winter Waters, a brand new culinary series from Blue Evolution and Oregon Seaweed. The series celebrates regenerative seafoods, including farmed sea vegetables like wakame, kombu, sea lettuce and dulse from Garibaldi (OR), Alaska and Mexico. Two of Portland’s most exciting vegan popup concepts will be presenting dinners in February.
Newer popup Feral, whose concept centers around seasonal produce from the Pacific Northwest and chefs’ Ryan Koger and August Winningham’s “cook whatever the fuck we want” attitude, present the Sunday, February 5 dinner. The evening’s menu includes collard leaves stuffed with alliums, wild rice and sea lettuce, glazed in smoked dashi; and deeply charred cabbage with a winter citrus beurre blanc, fermented red currant pearls, fresh seaweed and fresh herbs. There will also be seaweed drink cocktails like the Kombu sour made with Aimsir Gin, Accompani Mari Gold, kombu and rice vinegar shrub, aquafaba and lemon, along with non-alcoholic beverages.
The Sunday, February 26 dinner comes from one of Portland’s most beloved vegan restaurants, Plant Based Papi. Chef Jewan Manuel specializes in vegan comfort foods, like truffle mac and cheese, oyster mushroom calamari and lobster rolls. While usually focused on catering and events, this dinner is a special opportunity for the public to experience his food.
Both dinners will be hosted at Mestizo, a BIPOC woman-owned Latin American restaurant located at 2910 SE Division St. Tickets and full menus (subject to change based on availability of ingredients) at winterwaterspnw.com. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Oregon Kelp Alliance.