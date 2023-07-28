Performance Works Northwest holds their quarterly interdisciplinary arts showcase, Imposter/Switch, Friday, August 11. Celebrating the imposter syndrome living in each of us, the show pokes a little fun at the idea that mastery is necessary for creative viability and invites artists to courageously switch disciplines with another artist.
Co-curators Marissa Rae Niederhauser (dance, video, performance art) and Kennedy Verrett (music) each select three artists working in various disciplines with the artists’ names going in one hat and their disciplines in another. In a publicly shared video (streamed at Instagram.com/josiesecho and Instagram.com/madcomposerlab), artists will be drawn and randomly assigned to a medium outside of their usual practice. The artists are then given two weeks to gather supplies and prepare to show the result of their experimentations. Participating artists (Liz Howl, Jaleesa Johnston, Alan Singley, Chelsea Petrakis and more) will be swapping out their disciplines for another (photography, puppeteering, performance art, singer/songwriter and more).
The show takes place at Performance Works Northwest, 4625 SE 67th Ave. with doors and outdoor bar opening at 7:30 pm and show starting at 8 pm. Sliding scale tickets ($5-$20) are available at tickettailor.com/events/pwnw/966791. All ticket proceeds will be split between the artists.
Imposter/Switch
