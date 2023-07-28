Tomorrow Theater Coming to SE Division St.

PAM CUT, the Portland Art Museum’s film and new media center, will open Tomorrow Theater at 3530 SE Division St. this fall. The theater will offer robust, participatory programming, serving as a model, both locally and globally, for the future of media arts and cinema. The space will function as a creative hub for artists and audiences not content to be contained to a single medium or art form.
Tomorrow Theater will devote its nearly 9,000 square feet to the celebration and expansion of cinematic storytelling and new media, in a community becoming increasingly recognized as an eclectic artistic and cultural hub. By offering even more opportunities for the public to connect with media arts, the theater reflects the PAM CUT ethos to reimagine for whom, by whom and how cinematic stories are told and connect with new audiences in fresh ways. Through screenings, exhibitions, performances and interactive programs, Tomorrow Theater will further PAM CUT’s mission to advance media arts in all its forms.
Each evening will bring something different, through a variety show approach that incorporates at least two distinct art forms simultaneously. Embracing cinematic storytelling in all its forms-from film and series to animation and gaming, plus XR, performance and audio stories-the events and happenings will be as varied as the artists and audiences colliding on any given night. Tomorrow Theater will showcase a broad range of mixed media arts that cannot be experienced anywhere else in the state, closely developed with artists and partners based in the Pacific Northwest and from around the world.
“Cinematic storytelling, like artists and audiences, comes in all varieties and flavors. With Tomorrow, we’re building a home for cultural snackers, a space where when people walk through the door, they will never quite know exactly what Tomorrow brings,” said PAM CUT Director Amy Dotson. “As a home to a multi-media feast of creators, content and audiences who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, we are firmly committed to mixing it up. By creating a space where artists collaborate across disciplines, audiences co-mingle and are exposed to a variety of art and media stories folks; they will never have the same experience twice.”
Tomorrow Theater Coming to SE Division St.
PAM CUT, the Portland Art Museum’s film and new media center, will open Tomorrow Theater at 3530 SE Division St. this fall. The theater will offer robust, participatory programming, serving as a model, both locally and globally, for the future of media arts and cinema. The space will function as a creative hub for artists and audiences not content to be contained to a single medium or art form.