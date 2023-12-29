January is going to be epic at Performance Works NW (PWNW). In just the first week there is an art gallery opening and they will host three award-winning artists in Ama, the Diver. Mid-month brings a new edition of Imposter/switch and a celebration of Artistic & Executive Director and Co-Founder Linda Austin’s 70th birthday.
Starting Thursday, January 4 and running through Saturday, January 27, Austin presents work as part of an exhibition curated by Jaleesa Johnston at Gallery 114, one of the oldest art collectives on the West Coast. Imprints, Objects in Performance will be displayed alongside works by artists Noah Beckham, Fernanda DAgostino and maximiliano.
Ama, the Diver is an adaptation of an ancient Noh play directed and performed by NYC-based performers Katina Rangel and Jim Fletcher, with original cello music performed live by Seattle’s intrepid Lori Goldston. The 75-minute play runs Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6, 7:30 pm both days.
The fifth edition of Imposter/switch, and the first in which Marissa Rae Niederhauser is joined by new co-curator liz HOWLS, featuring performers Hannah Krafcik, Yaara Valley, Devin Devine, Stephanie Leet, the Bone Goddess and Sarah Eaton, takes place Saturday, January 13, 8 pm. The quarterly interdisciplinary arts exhibition/performance celebrates the imposter syndrome living in each of us, inviting artists to courageously “fake it” wearing the [creative] mask of another artist.
In honor of Austin’s 70th birthday and to raise funds for artist projects, PWNW will be hosting a party and “roast” Sunday, January 28, 6 pm. There will also be a raffle, taco bar and karaoke to follow. Tickets ($15-$70) include one free drink.
Tickets for Ama, the Diver and Imposter/switch are sliding scale. Visit pwnw-pdx.org to purchase. PWNW is located at 4625 SE 67th Ave.
PWNW January Events
