Neighborhood Notes – February 2024

HAND
By Jill Riebesehl
The Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood Association (HAND) Board met January 16 via Zoom due to severe weather. A report from the group that monitors how the Clinton Triangle (TASS) is integrating with our neighborhood reported that there are now 175 people taking refuge in the site. We discussed ways to deal with unsanctioned camping sites and there was discussion of siting a possible mural or murals.
Karen Whitman of the Landscape Conservancy made a pitch for a Keller Auditorium Rebuild as the city is looking at sites for a large new performing arts venue.
A report on the proposed Avalon tiny village indicated that the Joint Office of Homeless Services has not confirmed funding for the project.
The HAND Board is revving up efforts to research the history of swimming access to the river from the eastside with the goal of restoring access.
The city is preparing to add three new crosswalks on SE 11th and 12th avenues, the siting of which some neighbors have voiced concerns about.
We heard from Megan Moyer, the first candidate to announce for the open seat on the Multnomah County Commission in District 1. (Our neighborhood is in District 3 for City Council.)
Our next meeting will be Tuesday, February 20, 7 pm in the conference room on the St. Philip Neri campus. There are interesting changes and activities coming up and we welcome everybody.
Montavilla Neighborhood Association
By Louise Hoff
Montavilla Neighborhood Association started the new year with a new Board chair, many new Board members and several returning members. We had a good turnout but we are all looking forward to resuming in person meetings by spring.
Hector Ramirez completed his beautiful mural on the corner of NE 82nd Ave. and Glisan St. We are still in the planning stages of a community celebration.
Neighborhood meetings have been initiated by the county to help residents and businesses fashion good neighbor agreements with the proposed shelters in our neighborhood.
Visit Montavilla.org for all information on future meetings and minutes.
North Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Kim Kasch
The NTNA will have their next hybrid meeting Tuesday, February 20, 6:30 pm. The in-person portion will be held at the Community of Christ Church (4837 NE Couch St.) and the online portion will be held via Zoom (zoom.us/j/99699816373).
Our topics of discussion will include Todd Kent, a developer working on the NE 57th Ave. and Flanders St. project, discussing upcoming demolition and construction at 6:40 pm. According to Portlandmaps, “The scope includes demolishing three existing structures and building a new 28-unit apartment building. The proposed design includes a courtyard, community room and a tuck under parking lot.”
At 7:10 pm we will have Nikki Mandell discussing Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub Risks and seismic risk analysis (multco.us/sustainability/cei-hub-seismic-risk-analysis).
We will be having another neighborhood cleanup in April and will be partnering with the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association. Please contact us at board@northtabor.org if you would be interested in volunteering for this event. We need volunteers for a variety of duties.
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association (RNA) had no meeting in January. The Board usually has a retreat or social dinner instead of a meeting.
The next meeting will be February 12. Meetings are held the second Monday of the month, 7-9 pm except January.
The RNA meetings are held in person at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd., with a hybrid option so people can participate via Zoom. The link to pre-register for Zoom is on the agenda, which is posted to richmondpdx.org, and the RNA Announce listserv. To be added to the listserv, email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com. All are welcome to attend in person or via Zoom.
Come and check out a meeting and learn about ways to get more involved in your community.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Cathy Kudlick
The South Tabor Land Use Committee met on Zoom in January to learn about a new affordable housing project planned for PCC’s SE campus. In February, they’ll hear from Portland Neighbors Welcome about their Inner Eastside for All campaign and ideas for creating more housing opportunities in inner SE and South Tabor. And they continue to monitor TriMet’s slow-moving Powell-Division Safety and Access to Transit Project which will bring enhanced pedestrian crossings to SE Powell and SE Division streets. Land Use Committee meetings take place on the third Tuesday of the month via Zoom, two days before our in-person Neighborhood Association meetings, which are the third Thursday of every month.
Join us for our next monthly meeting Thursday, February 15, 7 pm in person at All-City Church, 2700 67th Ave. We’re planning to host an informal opportunity for candidates for Zone 3 City Council and House District 46 to meet neighbors.
For the latest information, visit southtabor.org where you can sign up for our mailing list. Also follow us on Facebook.
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Gloria Jacobs
Typically, the SNA has held General Meetings every other month, so our next one would be in March. But Representative Rob Nosse reached out and would like to come talk to us sooner, so we have tentatively scheduled a special General Meeting for Thursday, February 8, 7 pm. The hybrid meeting will be held in person at SE Uplift (3534 SE Main St.) and the Zoom link is on our calendar. Please note that this is right in the middle of the Oregon Legislature’s short session, so this meeting is subject to change based on Rep. Nosse’s schedule. Keep an eye on our website (sunnysideportland.org) for any changes before the meeting time.
The current plan for the Belmont Library renovation is to break ground in late 2024 and have the library reopen in late 2025. You can see the Powerpoint slides at sunnysideportland.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/BelmontLibraryPresentation.pdf. The renovation will more than double the available space and allow for much broader community uses, including spaces for teens, meeting rooms, larger story-times for children and of course plenty of room for books and periodicals.