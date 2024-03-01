SheBrew kicks off Women’s History Month and celebrates women in brewing. The family-friendly beer and cider festival showcases over 45 professional female brewers and 10 homebrewers from the Pacific Northwest, during its ninth annual event Sunday, March 10, 12-7 pm. The immersive experience offers 50+ beers, ciders, gluten-free beers, non-alcoholic beers, hop waters, wine spritzes and more to sample from leading female brewers, in addition to unique women and POC run food carts and vendors
Organized by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and the Oregon Brew Crew, SheBrew is a 100 percent nonprofit event open to female-identified brewers, with proceeds supporting the HRC. Professional brewing participants include Lisa Allen (Gold Dot Beer), Natalie Baldwin (Wayfinder), Sonia-Marie Leikam (Leikam Brewing), Anna Buxton (Steeplejack), Jen Kent (Brewery XO), Tonya Cornett (10 Barrel), Whitney Burnside (Grand Fir Brewing), Madeleine McCarthy (Von Ebert) and many more.
Tickets ($30-$65) available at shebrew.beer. The event takes place at The Redd on Salmon St., 831 SE Salmon St.
SheBrew Beer Festival
