Get set to laugh and learn at Tomorrow Theater (3530 SE Division St.) this month. Friday, March 15, 7 pm Ask Dr. Carla offers a hilarious new night of improvisational drag comedy starring Portland’s premiere drag clown, Carla Rossi. She might not have degrees or qualifications, but she has a full bar, liability waivers and a couch with your name on it. Joined by her enterprising receptionist Svetlana Transtastic, they welcome special celebrity clients David Saffert and Jillian Snow as Liberace & Liza. It’s like a late night talk show, except it’s unlicensed therapy with unhinged drag queens. Rated PG-13, this is the time to leave your children at home.
Sunday, March 17 offers a double header of St. Patrick’s Day Irish music documentaries starting with Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan at 4 pm. Filmmaker Julien Temple dives deep into the life of Shane MacGowan, the tortured vocalist best known as the lead singer and songwriter of the Pogues, who famously combined traditional Irish music with the visceral energy of punk rock. The film features unseen archival footage from the band and MacGowan’s family, as well as animation from legendary illustrator Ralph Steadman.
Next up is Nothing Compares, the story of Sinéad O’Connor’s rise to worldwide fame, and how her iconoclastic personality resulted in her exile from the pop mainstream. Starting at 7 pm, the Kathryn Ferguson-directed film focuses on prophetic words and deeds across a six-year period (1987-1993), reflecting on the legacy of this fearless trailblazer through a contemporary feminist lens. Local Portland arts and culture journalist Robert Ham will introduce both shows with his knowledge of the artists and their work.
Tickets for all three shows at tomorrowtheater.org.
Improvisational Comedy and Irish Music Documentaries
