Northwest Field Guide at Sidestreet Arts

Visit Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., Thursday-Sunday 12-5 pm through Sunday, March 31 to explore the natural world with their featured show, Northwest Field Guide. No need for rain gear as you saunter through the three-person show featuring Wayne Bunker, Leah Kohlenberg and Avie Meadows.
The fantastical flora and fauna in this nature-themed show are sure to delight. Catch colorful glimpses of native fish swimming by, all crafted in ceramic, stone and wood by Bunker. See gestural paintings of ferns by Kohlenberg which are true eye-candy. And get ready to be astounded by newly discovered insect species by Meadows. Her ceramic bug sculptures are sure to make one appreciate these creepy-crawlies (none of which bite).
Living in the beautiful northwest and spending time outdoors inspires Bunker to create sculptural pieces that reflect his love of the natural world. He enjoys combining natural elements like wood and stone with ceramics to create pieces that can be placed inside or out in the garden. The work is a rustic, naturalistic representation of the living world with a focus on the Pacific Northwest.
Kohlenberg has been painting for more than two decades and although she has painted in all mediums, she currently primarily works in acrylic, enjoying the quickness and drippy textures she can get from the paint. She is primarily self-taught but has studied at the New York Art Students League, Gage Academy of Art (Seattle), PNCA and with professional artists around the world.
Every bug in Meadow’s ongoing series is inspired by an actual, living insect, and reimagined into hand-sculpted ceramic pieces. The works are made with mid-range white and red clay bodies, molds, slab work, porcelain slip, transfer papers, nichrome wire, stippling, sgraffito, stamps, glazes and lustres. All insects go through the firing process to cone 6, with a final low temp luster firing where real gold is affixed to each piece. Meadow custom builds all the wooden display/frames from locally sourced Alder and repurposed wood.
Top image: Individual Trout 1 & 2, ceramic and metal by Bunker.