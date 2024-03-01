The Satori Men’s Chorus presents a 30th Anniversary Season Concert “in hope for a world peace” one night only, Saturday, March 23, 7:30 pm. Under the artistic direction of Susan Dorn and accompanied by pianist/composer Ben Milstein, the music of the chorus will dazzle, perhaps stun, and definitely make you stop and think. Some may be taken to a place they may wish not to go but Satori Men’s Chorus will always leave you with the reassurance that peace is possible, so long as we are willing to work for it together.
Revel in the melodies and words of Ysaye Barnwell, Barak Obama, John Lennon, Francis of Assisi, Pete Seeger, Alfred Lord Tennyson, Hillel the Elder and more. The contributors and creators of Satori’s music are varied and wide-ranging, but all of the music has one goal in mind: to encourage us to live in peace and harmony, no matter what life may throw at us. The performance takes place at Unity of Portland, 4525 SE Stark St. Tickets are $15 adults, $7 youth ages six to 10 and children under five are free. No one is ever turned away for lack of funds.
Satori 30th Anniversary Concert
The Satori Men’s Chorus presents a 30th Anniversary Season Concert “in hope for a world peace” one night only, Saturday, March 23, 7:30 pm. Under the artistic direction of Susan Dorn and accompanied by pianist/composer Ben Milstein, the music of the chorus will dazzle, perhaps stun, and definitely make you stop and think. Some may be taken to a place they may wish not to go but Satori Men’s Chorus will always leave you with the reassurance that peace is possible, so long as we are willing to work for it together.