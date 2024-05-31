How to Spot Legitimate Online Retailers and Protect Your Personal Information

By Cameron Nakashima, BBB Great West + Pacific
The next time you land on a checkout screen, ask this important question: Is this seller trustworthy? From groceries and clothes to concerts and gifts, online shopping has become part of our daily lives. But we want to know we’re on the right website, with secure payment methods and privacy policies that protect us. And it is possible for online shopping to be a worry-free experience—if you know what to look for. As we explore how to look for online signs of trust, here are some tips to keep in mind.
Check for the sign of a better business
Look for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Seal, indicating trustworthiness. What other seals and signs of trust do you find displayed? Take note of those.
Verify website security
Ensure the website has a secure connection (https://) and displays a padlock symbol in the address bar.
Confirm contact information
Legitimate businesses provide clear contact details, such as a street address, email or phone number.
Create strong passwords
Protect your accounts by using robust passwords and enabling two-factor authentication. (Is your password 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10? If so, you might want to update it!)
Review policies
Before making a purchase, familiarize yourself with the company’s privacy policy, terms of service and return policy.
Shop directly from a brand’s website
You can’t go wrong when you go to the source. When you shop on a brand’s site, it’s a lot easier to get down to the nitty-gritty of privacy policies, terms of service and contacts. Use secure payment methods (payments apps and wire transfers are risky), and look for red flags: Are you getting redirected to another site? Does the web address (URL) look legit?
Shop on online marketplaces
When shopping on platforms like Amazon or Etsy, pay attention to seller information and reviews. Carefully read product descriptions, use secure payment methods and familiarize yourself with refund and return policies. If a seller on the marketplace asks you for payment methods outside the marketplace’s system, that’s a red flag!
Shop on social media platforms
Social media platforms offer shopping features, but they come with risks. Visit the brand’s profile for contact information and verification. Check reviews and comments for insights into the seller’s reputation. Use direct messaging cautiously and avoid redirects to external links. Ensure strong passwords and be wary of account impersonators.
Promote trust online
Support ethical online outlets and positive shopping experiences by spreading awareness and encouraging others to verify the legitimacy of sellers. Engage with online review systems such as Google Business and BBB.org to share your experiences with others. Stay vigilant, advocate for secure practices and prioritize trustworthiness in online transactions.
Staying safe online isn’t easy, but it can be. By looking for and prioritizing the signs of trust outlined above, you can more successfully spot legitimate retailers, protect your personal information and promote marketplace trust. When you use the BBB online directory, you’re helping to build more online marketplace trust for your community.