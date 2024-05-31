Five Ways Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Can Support Pregnancy

Pregnancy can be an exciting but also overwhelming time, especially for first time parents. Here are five ways Chinese medicine and acupuncture can help before, during and even after birth.
Fertility
Pregnancy often seems like a simple thing, but it’s actually a complicated mixture of timing, chemical compatibility and a bit of luck. Some people get pregnant right away while others may take years. Acupuncture can help regulate the follicular and luteal phases of a cycle. This helps identify when ovulation is occurring and establish the most fertile time of the month. Chinese medicine and acupuncture also have tools to strengthen the endometrial lining and improve the chances of successful implantation.
Another important aspect is support following a miscarriage. Miscarriages can be a devastating hurdle during this journey, and it’s often best to have the support of friends, family and experienced clinicians. The process of grieving and moving forward is important. There are specific acupuncture points that can help the body heal physically and emotionally from miscarriage. There are also herbal formulas that will speed up recovery and help prime the body for another pregnancy.
Pregnancy
The first trimester of pregnancy is a huge adjustment period for parents. The body is changing in a myriad of ways, from building more blood to nourish the fetus to accommodating more space as it grows. Nausea, fatigue and/or hormonal swings can greatly affect pregnant people. Acupuncture and moxibustion can help to reduce these symptoms. There are even herbal formulas to “calm the fetus.”
The use of acupuncture has been shown to moderate nausea during pregnancy. This means it helps reduce both the intensity and frequency of nausea. Moxibustion over acupuncture points, which is the use of heated up mugwort, has also been shown to increase energy and reduce fatigue. Both acupuncture and moxibustion are great therapies to take advantage of during the first few months of pregnancy.
Generally speaking, I find the second trimester tends to be the smoothest. By the third trimester, the baby is larger and relaxin begins to soften the ligaments and tendons as the body prepares for childbirth. This leads to more discomfort in the back, hips and shoulders as these structures become less stable. Acupuncture is great for soothing pain, dealing with inflammation and even reducing swelling.
I often incorporate cupping, which is a suction therapy that uses glass or plastic cups placed over muscles or joints. It helps to improve the circulation and relieve sore muscles. As the third trimester winds down, the focus becomes more about preparing for labor.
Labor Preparation
Acupuncture, massage, cupping and ear seeds are all part of our toolkit as we transition toward labor and delivery. Once the body is in the last few weeks of pregnancy, it’s important to ease any remaining tension, soreness and nerves as the baby begins to make its way toward the birth canal. It’s an important time to focus on helping squeeze in some good rest before the big day, and to recognize that it’s a transitional time with many emotions at play.
I use acupuncture to help ease the achiness, massage to provide a grounding touch, cupping to improve the circulation and ear seeds to prolong the therapy. Ear seeds are just what they sound like: tiny seeds that are placed on the ear and can stay on for several days after treatment. The ear acupoints are a microsystem that represents the whole body, and can be a convenient way to keep up the progress.
Post-partum Care
I often don’t see many parents after the birth of a baby, but it’s still important to keep acupuncture in mind. New parents need care just as much as their baby does, so it’s ideal if folks come in as soon as their schedule allows.
What’s called the “fourth trimester” is a huge time of change and variability. It’s ideal to have friends or family who can help with meal trains or even get some quiet time. Every new parent has different needs, and it’s important to acknowledge and ask for help. We can help with any physical aches, ease any fatigue that’s settling in or just to lend a calming ear to any concerns.
Post-partum anxiety or depression is another reason to utilize acupuncture or Chinese herbal therapy. There are many herbal formulas that are safe to take even while chestfeeding and can be very helpful for recovery from labor. In traditional Chinese culture, those recovering from labor are given a month to “sit in.” It’s a time where the only focus is on rest and recovery. It allows the body to regain strength and mobility. Modern society does not always allow for that time or space to recover, so herbs and acupuncture can be an alternative.
I’ve worked with many pregnancies throughout my practice, and it’s always a joy to be part of the journey as patients become parents. No path is straightforward; it’s best to use all the tools you can to help make parenthood a smooth transition. Whether it’s using acupuncture, herbs, cupping, moxa or ear seeds, there are options to help ease the journey and shift the focus to bonding with baby and becoming the parent you want to be.
Tanya Zhu, L.Ac.
Inner Gate Health & Wellness
tanya@innergateacupuncture.com
InnerGatePDX.com
