The Tuesday, May 21 primary election is just around the corner and includes candidates running for Multnomah County Board of Commissioners, Metro Council and federal, state and judicial candidate positions, as well as ballot measures. All registered voters in Multnomah County will receive a ballot for this election. Ballots will be mailed out starting Wednesday, May 1.
Voters with disabilities can request voting assistance from Multnomah County Elections’ Voter Assistance Teams. The bipartisan team of election workers can provide assistance or support in people’s homes, at a hospital or care facility or at the elections office. This support is always free. Employers or union representatives are legally prohibited from providing voter assistance.
People can also request voting assistance in their preferred language. Multnomah County Elections has multilingual staff available and can also provide an interpreter, free of charge, to anyone who needs assistance in voting or the elections process in a language other than English. Telephone or video interpretation is available in any language, including American Sign Language.
Support is available for any step of the voting process, including marking or reading the ballot and understanding election rules and steps in voting. Voters who need assistance can visit multco.us/elections, call 503.988.8683 or email elections@multco.us.
Candidates running for the City of Portland elected offices will not appear on the May ballot. These candidates will appear on the November 5 ballot. For more information, visit portland.gov/vote.
Voting Assistance for Voters With Disabilities and in Preferred Languages
