Montavilla Movie Nights return this month with three Thursday night showings on the Plaza at SE Stark St. and 79th Ave. Bring your own chair, blanket, etc. starting at 8 pm (screenings will begin when it is dark enough). First up on August 8 is the 2024 film “Ghostbusters Frozen Empire,” followed by “Rock ‘n Roll High School,” a 1979 musical comedy, and finally, on August 22, “Cloak & Dagger,” a 1984 American spy adventure.
People are encouraged to visit local businesses for drinks and snacks before the movie. Concessions are available at the Academy Theater and beer can be purchased from Threshold Brewing & Blending while watching. Additionally, receipts from Montavilla businesses from the week leading up to each movie can be submitted for chances to win Academy Theater gift cards.
The movie series is presented by the Montavilla East Tabor Business Association (METBA) and sponsored by Mr. Plywood and Adventist Health. Visit metba.org for more information.
Montavilla Plaza Free Movies
