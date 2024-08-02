Help for Parents Seeking Mental Health Support for Their Neurodivergent Children

The last few years have seen great strides in the understanding of neurodiversity, along with increased availability of support and resources for neurodiverse people. Of particular concern are neurodivergent children who are at such a pivotal point in their development. Parents and educators alike want to ensure that they give children every opportunity to thrive and succeed.
In general, neurodiversity refers to the neurological differences in the way a person processes information and interprets the world around them. This diversity implies that one size does not fit all, especially when it comes to how we approach educating children, as well as supporting their mental health.
Approximately one in five to six children have variations in brain development, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism and dyslexia. These children often face unique challenges that can impact their mental health. For instance, 78 percent of kids with autism spectrum disorder have a mental health diagnosis, and around two-thirds of individuals with ADHD have one or more co-occurring mental health conditions.
With all this in mind, how can a parent advocate for their child to ensure that they get the support and care they need? If your child is neurodivergent and could benefit from mental health therapy, consider the following points to ensure you get the right support for your child.
Look Beyond Behavioral and Cognitive Modalities
While behavioral and cognitive therapies are valuable, they shouldn’t be the first line of intervention in most circumstances. It’s essential to consider a holistic approach that includes emotional support, social skills development and accommodations for sensory sensitivities.
Consider All Aspects of Wellness and Functioning
A comprehensive approach to therapy should address all aspects of wellness and functioning, including physical health, emotional well-being, social relationships, educational needs and life skills. This ensures that support is not just about managing symptoms, but also about enhancing the child’s overall quality of life.
Choose a Therapist with Specific Experience
It’s crucial to meet with a few therapists to find one with specific experience relevant to your child’s neurodivergence. A therapist who understands the nuances of neurodiversity can provide more tailored and effective support.
Don’t Overlook Your Own Support
As a parent, it’s vital to seek support for yourself as well. Parenting a neurodivergent child can be demanding, and having your own support system can help you stay strong and resilient.
Finding the right mental health support for a neurodivergent child can be a daunting task, but support is available and resources are becoming more accessible every day. Remember, you are not alone, and seeking the right support will ensure that your child has access to resources and professionals dedicated to supporting their growth and development.
Nick Norman, LICSW, is a clinical social worker and the Business Relationship Manager at Mindful Therapy Group (mindfultherapygroup.com), a diverse and collaborative network of licensed, independent mental health clinicians serving Washington and Oregon.
Editor’s note: Wellness Word is an informational column which is not meant to replace a healthcare professional’s diagnosis, treatment or medication.