Back to School Safety For Drivers and Students

By Kris McDowell
September saw a return of more than 61,700 students back to Portland area campuses. With that return, traffic levels may be increased in certain areas or at certain hours of the day that haven’t been seen since the spring. The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) reminds people of the importance of driving with extra caution and attention as travel patterns change and students are navigating streets and sidewalks on their way to and from school.
“Be on the lookout for students of all ages making their way to schools across the city,” PBOT Director Millicent Williams said. “PBOT’s Safe Routes to Schools program has resources to help families plan their commutes. Whether you choose to walk, bike, take transit or drive, everyone should travel with care, observe speed limits and consider the many ways we can reduce traffic congestion around schools.”
People driving should exercise caution, regardless of whether they’re near a school or not. There are more than 120 elementary, middle and high schools in Portland. People moving about the city, on average, pass a school, or a route commonly used by schoolchildren, every half-mile. Also, traffic crashes are most common 3-7 pm, a time when students are being let out from school and after-school programming for the day.
PBOT advises drivers to observe the following guidelines to keep students safe. Travel at or below the speed limit, which is 20 mph or less in school zones. Drive sober and never impaired. Slow down and exercise caution when kids are walking, biking or rolling. Stop for school buses, never try to pass them. Pay attention for students around public transit stops as students, especially middle and high school students, utilize TriMet throughout the city. Watch for crossing guards and others helping students cross the street, remembering that under Oregon law, every intersection is a crosswalk. Never pass another vehicle that’s stopped at a crosswalk.
For the families of schoolchildren, PBOT’s Safe Routes to School program encourages creating rewarding, healthy and climate-friendly habits by choosing to walk, bike or roll to school. Parents and caregivers can organize a walking school bus or bike bus, where families walk or bike a route together and “pick up” passengers on their way to school.
Traveling together gives families the opportunity to spend fulfilling time together and make connections with their school community. Morning activity increases brain activity, so walking or rolling to school helps students arrive at school energized and ready to learn.
Opting to walk, bike or roll also helps reduce the harmful chemicals, gasses and particle pollution around schools. The International Walk + Roll to School Day global event began in 1997 to promote those goals and over time has become part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school. This year the event takes place Wednesday, October 9, although schools are encouraged to plan events during the entire month of October to promote walking and rolling.