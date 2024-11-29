TriMet works to make their transit service better and more welcoming for all. To help them best support and communicate with riders who speak languages other than English, they invite feedback through a new survey.
Data from TriMet and the 2020 US Census shows that nearly 119,000 people or roughly eight percent of residents over the age of five in the tri-county service area have limited ability to read, write and speak English. TriMet and their community partners connect with people in multiple languages about how to use the transit service through outreach and at local events. This survey will build on that, allowing them to improve access to services and make it easier to ride for people who may have difficulty understanding English.
The survey is available in 14 languages and may take up to 10 minutes to complete. At the end of the survey, you can enter to win a $100 gift card or $50 Hop card. The survey will be open through Tuesday, December 31 and can be found at trimet.org/survey.
TriMet Seeks Input on Supporting Community Language Needs
TriMet works to make their transit service better and more welcoming for all. To help them best support and communicate with riders who speak languages other than English, they invite feedback through a new survey.