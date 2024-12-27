Neighborhood Notes – January 2025

Buckman Neighborhood Association
By Susan Lindsay
On December 12 the Buckman Community Association hosted the winners of the recent City Council election—Angelita Murillo, Steve Novick and Tiffany Koyama Lane—as well as outgoing County Commissioner Sharon Meieran (who is term limited out and couldn’t run for reelection) for a fun and informative meet and greet. There was a great turnout and everyone really enjoyed getting to hear from the new District 3 commissioners who seem already to have a positive, collective rapport.
January 9, 2025, 7 pm is our next meeting (always the second Thursday) and we have an interesting proposal being presented regarding sight line parking in Buckman for safety, which could remove street parking. This is a hybrid meeting; in person attendees enter 1137 SE 20th Ave., on Salmon St. To attend virtually, share a neighborhood concern, volunteer for projects or to request time on the agenda email buckmanboard@googlegroups.com.
We are starting our fundraising for our summer events, the Buckman Movie and Buckman Picnic. Please help us keep these fun, open-to-all events alive and well with a fully tax deductible donation to our fiscal sponsor, Southeast Uplift. Just send a check made out to SEUL for any amount to 3534 SE Main St., Portland, OR 97214. Be sure to write in bold letters “FOR BUCKMAN PICNIC 2025” in the check memo. Alternatively, you can donate directly to these events from our website, buckmanpdx.org. You will get a receipt mailed out to you from SEUL.
The good neighbor agreement (GNA) process for both the deflection center and LoLo Pass residential treatment center continues and reports will be given monthly. Deflection center meetings continue weekly in an effort to craft a GNA that will help all parties and provide safety for all. Check our website for details.
Want to get involved more to match your New Year’s resolution? We have just the answer…an open Board position! Board service is a two-year commitment with a once monthly meetings and service on either a committee and/or project of your choice. Email us for more information. BCA meeting participants often go out after monthly meetings for networking and social fun.
HAND
By Jill Riebesehl
Chris Eykamp, Hosford Abernethy Neighborhood Association’s (HAND) chair, sums up our winter forecast, thusly, “In December HAND held our annual holiday party and invited current office holders and newly elected officials alike. Our priorities for 2025 include introducing ourselves to the new city council, working for an invigorated process of public participation at the city, looking for better ways to communicate with neighbors, monitoring the possible transfer of the Clinton Triangle TASS to the county and trying to get the Holman Dock back. The HAND Board wishes you a warm, happy and safe holiday season. See you in the New Year.”
Our next meeting will be Tuesday, January 14, 2025, 7 pm on the campus of St. Philip Neri. We welcome all.
Kerns Neighborhood Association
By Rebecca Boenke
Save the Date!! Our next FUNdraiser is Wednesday, January 22, 5-9 pm at The Goodfoot, 2845 SE Stark St., in the basement. There will be live music and bingo. No cover, ages 21 and over. We hope you’ll join us.
Kerns Neighborhood Association meets every third Wednesday of the month, except August and December, 6:30-8 pm at Pacific Crest Community School, 116 NE 29th Ave. Access is on the parking lot side of the building. All are welcome. There is a Zoom option available if preferred; visit kernspdx.org/zoom.
Our next meeting is Wednesday, January 15, check the website for the agenda (kernspdx.org).
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By David Petrozzi
From all of us at MTNA, we wish you a wonderful holiday season, a very happy new year and continued progress toward the more beautiful world that our hearts know is possible. Monthly meetings will resume online and in-person Wednesday, January 15. Register at mttaborpdx.org where you can read more about our neighborhood initiatives and successes, as well as sign up for the mailing list to stay connected. See you in 2025!
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association (RNA) held its monthly meeting a week late, December 16. Meetings are the second Monday of the month, 7-9 pm, except January. They are held in-person at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. People can participate via Zoom; the link to pre-register is on the agenda, which is posted to richmondpdx.org and the RNA Announce listserv. To be added to the listserv events, email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com.
The Board discussed sending out to the listserv Southeast Uplift’s Priorities Survey, the data from which will be provided to the new District 3 Council members.
The RNA will send out its own survey in early February to poll the neighborhood on Richmond-specific concerns and priorities people would like the RNA to know about and to pass on to the District 3 Council members. The survey will be sent out via the RNA’s listserv, Richmond NextDoor and the Richmond Newsletter.
The Board voted to apply for a summer 2025 movie in Sewallcrest Park. The RNA has sponsored a free movie in the park the past two years with the Sunnyside and HAND neighborhood associations.
The Board voted to create a Venmo account to make it easier for people to donate online to the RNA, such as to help fund the annual Richmond Spring Cleanup.
The next RNA meeting is Monday, February 12—everyone is welcome. (The RNA Board does not meet in January.) Please join us and learn about ways to get more involved in the community.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Cathy Kudlick
Happy New Year, fellow South Taborians! In these times we need to pull together, look out for one another. Why not start the year off with something new? If you’ve never come to a neighborhood association meeting, consider joining your engaged (and engaging!) neighbors for our first meeting of 2025, Thursday, January 16, 7 pm. Come explore what the new city government and representatives mean for our part of Portland and discover empowering ways to make a difference locally. We welcome everyone who considers the area bounded by SE Division St., SE 82nd Ave., SE Powell Blvd. and SE 52nd Ave. home, whether you rent, squat or own. Check us out and sign up to receive the revived South Tabor Crow quarterly newsletter at south tabor.org.
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Gloria Jacobs
Happy New Year Sunnyside! SNA’s first General Meeting of the year is Wednesday, January 8, 7 pm at SE Uplift. We’d love to see you there.
The Sunnyside Newsletter is looking for a new Delivery Coordinator. This is a fun way to meet people in the neighborhood while serving the community—and it only takes 2-3 hours per month. If you’re interested or to learn more about what’s involved, contact Diana Deumling at dianadeumling@gmail.com.
Support the Sunnyside Environmental School by having a pint at Away Days Brewing Co. (1234 SE Cora St.) Wednesday, January 8, 3–9 pm.
Which Neighborhood Do I Live In?
If you have never been to a neighborhood association meeting, and aren’t sure which neighborhood you live in, go to portlandmaps.com and enter your address. When the information panel comes up on the right hand side of the page, look under the first section of information, entitled “Property.” About halfway down that section is “Neighborhood.” You an click on the neighborhood and more information will pop up about the neighborhood association (general meetings, Board meetings, contact information, etc.).