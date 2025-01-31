Neighborhood Notes – February 2025

Buckman Community Association
By Susan Lindsay
Megan Moyer, the newly elected District 1 County Commissioner, will join the BCA at the February 13 Monthly Meeting. As the County holds the purse strings for behavioral health, medical need, homeless services, shelters, community corrections and bridges, getting a chance to meet our new representative and hear her ideas, aspirations and areas of interest should prove informative and engaging. Please come!
Also at the meeting, further discussion on a request to ask Buckman to support the imposition of “intersection daylighting” where parking would be prohibited 20 or more feet back from intersections in order to increase visibility and safety. Many areas of residential Buckman have historic, 19th century housing, built without garages and most presently subdivided into multi units. Add to this the loss of parking by the ongoing Buckman/Kerns sewer/green streets project and Revolution Hall activities and any Ouija Board will tell you parking will continue to be a hot topic in our neighborhood.
The Buckman Summer Events Fundraising crew needs your help. We’d love to host another movie in the Park this July and love hosting our Annual Summer Picnic, but we need sponsors (business or individual) and donations to make it happen. The movie costs about $1,200 and the picnic $4,000. It’s 100 percent volunteer of course and all donations are 100 percent tax deductible through our fiscal sponsorship with Southeast Uplift. So please help us keep these positive, inclusive, multi-generational and really fun events going. There’s a link on our website to donate, or you can contact us directly at buckmanpicnicteam@googlegroups.com.
The Buckman Community Association meets every second Thursday, 7-9 pm, 1137 SE 20th Ave.; enter on Salmon St. Meetings are hybrid; the link is on our website, buckmanpdx.org. Contact the BCA anytime at buckmanboard@googlegroups.com.
Montavilla Neighborhood Association
By Louise Hoff
Our Good Neighbor Agreement with Oak Street Village Shelter on 82nd Ave. has been signed by the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS). Straightway Services plans to open later this year. More details can be found at johs.us/emergency-shelters/alternative-shelters/oak-street-village.
The Montavilla/Mt.Tabor Business Association (METBA) and the Montavilla Neighborhood Association (MNA) have formed a new Joint Safety Committee. Neighbors contest that advance warning was given to them about opening the 1818 Shelter on 82nd Ave. and SE Mill St. Our Board hopes that the Good Neighbor Agreement is a good template as the city and county move forward with this second shelter. A community advisory committee will be assembled of two residents, two MNA board members, two city representatives, one JOHS member and one operational to problem solve the issues.
Berrydale Park construction promises lovely changes to our neighborhood later this spring. Sidewalks on two sides of the park as well as a path through the park, benches, the skatepark and a new picnic area are planned.
Our next meeting will be Monday, January 13, 6:30 pm. Check our website (montavilla.org) for more information. Every resident and business owner of Montavilla is invited to join us.
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By David Petrozzi
MTNA enjoyed a full agenda during our January monthly meeting, including numerous neighborhood announcements, updates and progress reports on our various initiatives. Chief among them was information on our burgeoning partnership with the Neighborhood History Project, exploring the rich history of our neighborhood from settlement to modern day, focusing on changing landscapes and architecture, understanding how the area developed over time, unpacking geologic features as well as identifying heritage trees and organizing community tours to share all of this information with neighbors interested in learning more about their roots. The group is currently compiling an impressive catalog of media including old photos and educational content depicting the area’s transformation through time, as well as some of the key individuals and colorful personalities involved in our community over the years.
Many more items followed thereafter, including one intriguing possibility of creating more fun and inclusive neighborhood spaces with the City Repair Project, designed to foster community cohesion. Also, be on the lookout for a future meeting where we’ll be speaking with our new District 3 City Council members. MTNA is proud to facilitate this event, giving you an opportunity to speak directly to your newly elected political representatives.
Our next monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, February 19, online and in-person. Register on our website, mttaborpdx.org, where you can read more about our neighborhood initiatives and successes, as well as sign up for our mailing list to stay connected.
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association (RNA) does not meet in January. The next meeting will be February 10. Meetings are held the second Monday of the month 7-9 pm the rest of the year. They are held in person at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd., with a hybrid option so people can participate via Zoom. The link to pre-register for Zoom is on the agenda, which is posted to richmondpdx.org and the RNA Announce listserv. To be added to the listserv, email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com. All are welcome to attend in person or via Zoom.
We are conducting a survey to help inform new District 3 Council Members (Tiffany Koyama Lane, Angelita Morillo, Steve Novick) of concerns and priorities that Richmond residents have. The survey will also help us set agenda topics and perhaps lead to new community events or projects. The survey is at bit.ly/richmondsurvey2025. Please complete the survey by February 28. The survey is limited to people living, working or owning property in Richmond. We hope people participate.
We will discuss the survey results in our March 10 monthly meeting before forwarding them to the D3 Council Members. Personal information will be kept confidential.
Come and check out a meeting and learn about ways to get more involved in the community.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Cathy Kudlick
The South Tabor Neighborhood Association drew many new attendees at our in-person January meeting. We discussed dreams and plans for 2025. Mark your calendars, collect that junk and start those seeds for our annual neighborhood garage sale/garden tour that will take place Saturday, June 7. Learn more about our Portland rectangle (SE 52nd Ave. to SE 82nd Ave. and SE Division St. to SE Powell Blvd.) by checking out current and past issues of our revived newsletter, The South Tabor Crow, at southtabor.org. We welcome contributors and ideas!
Join us, your neighbors, at our next in-person meeting Thursday, February 20, 7 pm at All-City Church, 2700 SE 67th Ave.
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Gloria Jacobs
At January’s General Meeting, we heard from members about their priorities for the new city government to tackle in the coming year. Issues mentioned included traffic calming, an increase in affordable housing and improved parks and recreation opportunities. The projected Portland government shortfall is approaching $100 million for the coming year and our new mayor and city council will have to make some tough choices. Stay informed about potential cuts to programs you rely on. Visit portland.gov/council/districts/3 to submit comments to our three councilors.
We’d love to have you join us at our next General Meeting Wednesday, March 12, 7-8 pm at SE Uplift.