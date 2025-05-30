Life After a Heart Attack

In mid May I suffered a heart attack. It began very suddenly with sharp pain right over my heart. The usual happened: ambulance ride, hospital stay, lots of monitors and lots of testing. Fortunately I didn’t need a stent or surgery, but I now have plenty of new medications to take every day. Fortunately I am home now and recovered. Here are some thoughts I want to bring from my experience.
Listen to your body
If you have any type of pain that may or may not be a heart attack, take enough time to evaluate whether it’s just stress, heartburn, etc. but don’t wait too long. If you still have doubt after five minutes, call 911. Per the Cleveland Clinic, chest pain is a pain or discomfort in any area of your chest. It may spread to other areas of your upper body, including down your arms or into your neck or jaw. Chest pains can be sharp or dull. You may feel tightness or achiness. Or you may feel like something is crushing or squeezing your chest.
Call an ambulance
Per Harvard Health Publishing, always call 911 to be transported via ambulance rather than going by car. Contrary to what you might assume, speed isn’t the only rationale. “If you’re having a heart attack, there are two reasons why you want to be in an ambulance,” says Dr. Joshua Kosowsky, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School.
One is that in the unlikely event of cardiac arrest, the ambulance has the equipment and trained personnel to restart your heart. Cardiac arrest, which results from an electrical malfunction that stops the heart’s pumping ability, is fatal without prompt treatment. However, most heart attacks do not cause cardiac arrest, Dr. Kosowsky stresses. “It’s rare, but it’s certainly not a risk you want to take while you’re driving or riding in a car.”
The other reason to travel via ambulance is that, if a person calls 911 complaining of chest pain, the dispatcher will send paramedics who are trained to perform an electrocardiogram (ECG). This simple, painless test records your heart’s electrical activity through 12 small electrodes placed on your chest, arms and legs. A six-second recording can then be transmitted to the receiving emergency department, which can help speed up the process of getting you the care you need. You will be taken right away at the ER for blood work, EKG and x-ray.
Ask for anything you need
Take advantage of every amenity they offer and don’t be shy about asking for help or have them bring you anything you might need. That’s what they are there for.
Ask for clarifications
Make sure you understand everything you need to know from every nurse and doctor, and that they write down the answers to any questions you have or things you need to remember.
Be patient
Be ready to wait a long time for everything. Push the button long before you actually need it. You will need help with all the monitors and IVs you are plugged into. Nothing moves quickly right down to getting final authorization for discharge and your discharge instructions. You’re going to need a lot of patience. Bring things to read or otherwise occupy your time. Be sure you have at least one spouse or friend stopping by to visit you daily not only to pass the time, but also for emotional support.
Hospitals are noisy
It’s always noisy and disturbing at the hospital. Don’t hesitate to ask for earplugs and a face mask as well as have them shut your door. Try listening to meditation music or a podcast or book on your device.
Get loved ones to take care of you
In addition to them having to take care of things at home, make sure you have someone bring you the comforts that you need to the hospital: toiletries, bathrobe, slippers, books, snacks, pillows and of course flowers. Just don’t have your visitor spend the night there or they will be sleep deprived.
Physical and mental adjustments
Surviving the heart attack is just the first step. Understand that with time you will be completely back to normal other than your new medications and new healthy lifestyle of improved diet and exercise and stress management. A workout program with machines and free weights is a great way to get started physically; always consult a professional before beginning any new routine.
Mentally, you’ll also begin to think about how happy you are to still be alive, how beautiful the flowers are and how much you love your family and pets. Nothing is important enough to get super stressed about. The health of you and your loved ones is the most important thing.
Now move forward and live your new and improved life!
Editor’s note: Wellness Word is an informational column which is not meant to replace a healthcare professional’s diagnosis, treatment or medication.